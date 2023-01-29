Union Budget 2023 | What economy experts expect from the Budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is going to present the last full budget of the second term of the Narendra Modi government in Parliament on February 1. Here's what experts, industry insiders are expecting from this year's Budget. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates!
The upcoming Union budget will be the last full year budget from the present government and I do have high expectations from it. While India’s domestic growth projections looks promising, we are surrounded by geo political uncertainties, high inflation and slowing world economic growth. I am expecting the budget to incentivize employment generation both in formal and informal sectors as we need to make most of our demographic dividend. More measures to boost start-ups specifically in areas of agri tech, new age tech like IoT,AI, AR, energy and fin tech will continue. The start-up eco-system will definitely look forward to some bold measures around tax reliefs easing investments on growth funding and reforms to support Indian businesses go global.
With hybrid workplaces and the gig economy picking up, I am expecting some new legislation that may want to promote equitable practices. The four labour codes—the Code on Wages, Industrial Relations Code, Social Security Code and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code are set to replace the existing 29 labour laws. Over 90 per cent of India’s 50 crore workers are in the unorganised sector. And through these codes, the government will be able to ensure that all of them enjoy the benefits of labour laws related to minimum wages and social security. Despite the approval of these codes by the Parliament in 2020, many of the State Governments are yet to adopt the New Labour Codes. A few simplified mechanism needs to be included in the Budget for FY 2023–24 for the adoption of these codes.
The Budget should also provide some changes in the income tax structure. The tax rates have not been considered for revision since FY 2017-18 and this budget may be an ideal time for revisions that will enable more purchasing power and to provide some tax relief. The 'middle class' and the 'lower middle class' have been impacted to a large extent due to the impact of Covid-19 for two consecutive years and pursuant to the global inflation, conditions are difficult. Their expectations maybe the highest from the current dispensation. While India features among the higher category of a tax country, the follow through on social security still remains a long road to be travelled. India cannot progress and prosper without the meaningful contribution of its women. There has to be a course correction of many fronts and for me personally I will look forward to more protection, benefits for women employees and ease of legislation to promote women entrepreneurs especially the semi urban and rural areas of India with a specific call out to technology, energy and the agricultural sectors.
The Budget 2023 is challenging in many ways. This is a time for fiscal consolidation. The fiscal deficit is around 6.5 % of GDP at the Central government level and another 3.5% at the state level. This is way too high for the economy.
Given the higher subsidy bill for food and fertilizer, the government has not got much space and resources left in incurring more subsidies and programs. Capital expenditure will mainly come from the private sector.
Sustaining economic growth against the backdrop of global recession remains the foremost challenge. Exports are getting affected and the Current account deficit rising.
The middle class hopes for a rejig in the tax rates to get some relief from the high inflation and rising interest rates.
Finance Minister's success will depend a lot on how the global situation pans out. If the war in Ukraine comes to an end and the covid situation remains under control in China and other parts of the world, things may start to look up in India's economy.
In the end, high economic growth, low inflation rate, and higher job creation will determine the success of the economic policies and initiatives in the general budget.
It is imperative that the vision of long-term transition is embedded in the annual budgets: Dr Vibha Dhawan, Director General, TERI
In order to bring down the material intensity of India’s development trajectory, Dr Dhawan suggested that the budgetary allocations for yet-to-be-built infrastructure must account for the needs of green planning, particularly the promotion of energy-efficient building designs, sustainably produced materials and the use of renewables.
She added that the “green” efficiency of subsidies needs to be enhanced by prioritising greener alternatives, such as biofertilizers and nano-fertilizers. “We need to align the LiFE initiative with the promotion of solar energy by targeting high power-consuming households. A combination of generation-based incentives for installing solar rooftops with higher peak tariffs will encourage high power-consuming households to invest in solar rooftop systems,” Dr Dhawan said. She further added that the range of options that the recently amended Energy Conservation Act offer can be innovatively utilized for bringing down the cost of transition as well as distribution and enforcement of national targets to a wider set of actors.
Going forward, market would likely take cues from the Union Budget, the upcoming RBI policy meeting as well as the rest of the earnings season: Shibani Sircar Kurian, Senior EVP & Head- Equity Research, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company
"Globally as well as in India, we have started witnessing signs of inflation moderating. US CPI fell to its 1-year low at 6.5%, the sixth straight month of downtrend. In India, the December CPI fell to 5.7%, remaining within the central bank's target range of 4% (+/-2%). The fall in inflation was on the back of lower food prices, mainly vegetable prices. India’s WPI is easing faster than CPI, which bodes well for margin recovery for manufacturers in India.
The Q3FY23 earnings season has seen wide dispersion between stocks. So far, at an aggregate level, Nifty earnings have been in line with consensus expectations. Commentary from various corporates has however been mixed. It does appears that rural consumption has likely bottomed out and is expected to gradually recover on the back of higher realisation of agriculture output, uptick in rural wages and possible increase in government spending.
Going forward, market would likely take cues from the Union Budget, the upcoming RBI policy meeting as well as the rest of the earnings season. Other factors to watch out for would include global inflation data, growth trends as well as flows and any developments on the geo political front.”