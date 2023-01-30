Union Budget 2023 | What FMCG sector expects from Budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is going to present the last full budget of the second term of the Narendra Modi government in Parliament on February 1. Here's what experts, industry insiders are expecting from this year's Budget. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates!
Govt should promote FMCG sector by subjecting it to same low GST as animal products: Abhishek Sinha, Co-founder, GoodDot
"India is an agrarian society, with almost 60% of the population depending on agriculture for their livelihood. The food processing sector is the key to improving agrarian productivity and income. Plant-based meats can be a key driver of this change with the use of locally grown crops while contributing to food security and protein nutrition in a sustainable way. It could also be a great addition to our agri export basket, too. We request the government to promote this important sector by subjecting it to the same low GST as animal products. In addition, PLI and other export-based incentives can also be provided to boost production and position India as the leading plant-based meat producer in the world."
We look forward to fair and considerate inputs to help us be a boon to this society: Mohit Rathod, Co-Founder, Truly Desi
Now is the time to inject additional capital investment to boost supply-chain efficiency at the local level: Manas Madhu, Co Founder, Beyond Snack
The FMCG sector's growth trajectory and consumer demand trends are closely connected. When customers have more disposable income, voluntary spending and sales of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) rise. The government should consider lowering personal income tax rates in its upcoming push for reform, as this would raise disposable income levels and stimulate the demand cycle. The government has already asserted that the goal of the upcoming budget is to maintain India's current rate of economic growth. The FMCG sector has recognised the potential of rural demand, and now is the ideal time to inject additional capital investment to boost supply-chain efficiency at the local level.
With the rise of digital and remote work, people's desire for snacks has increased despite their efforts to reduce their household spending. Our growth-driving strategy in 2023 will centre on innovation, the prioritisation of profitable sales channels, and the diligent management of stock-keeping units.