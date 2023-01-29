Union Budget 2023 | What the agriculture sector expects from the Budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is going to present the last full budget of the second term of the Narendra Modi government in Parliament on February 1. Here's what experts, industry insiders are expecting from this year's Budget. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates!
We are hoping to see some reforms aimed at spurring the economy such as CAPEX outlays in areas like infrastructure, education, healthcare, and agriculture: Nirav Choksi, CEO, Co-founder at CredAble
"The Indian crop protection industry is a major contributor to the country's agriculture sector, providing essential products and services to boost and protect agricultural produce. However, the industry has been facing a number of challenges in recent years, including increased competition from cheaper imports, regulatory hurdles, and a lack of investment in research and development. Agrochemicals are excluded from the PLI scheme that is resulting in delays in new investments. In light of these challenges, the industry is hoping for positive announcements of schemes, regulatory and tax concessions that will support the growth of domestic agrochemical manufacturers. We think that government should restrict /regulate the import of agrochemical formulations into India, which can be manufactured in India from the locally manufactured agro actives and enough capacity is available with Indian manufacturers. This will benefit India by reducing its foreign exchange usage. It will also boost the Government’s ‘Make in India’ efforts. Indian agrochemical industry is poised to make domestic products that can be imported to the world to contribute to the country’s export economy.
Another key area of concern is the need for increased investment in research and development. The industry is looking for measures that will encourage investment in R&D to create new products and improve existing ones. The government's support in this area will help the industry to stay competitive. Overall, the crop protection chemical industry in India is hoping for a budget that will support the growth and development of the sector, addressing the challenges it currently faces and providing the necessary resources to help it succeed in the future.”
Govt should also simplify data sharing mechanisms for MSMEs w.r.t. licenses, financials, bank statements, tax returns, GSTIN etc, to enable alternate credit rating and lending: Mr Debarshi Dutta, Co-founder & CEO at Ayekart
The government has been focusing on doubling farmers income and aims to set up 10,000 FPOs to facilitate and accelerate this initiative. While financial support will help, skilling and managing these FPOs professionally and supporting initiatives to digitise farm-level data and market linkages will help exponentially grow the impact of these FPOs. At the same time, Agro-based MSMEs working in this space are under pressure due to increased cost of funds, risk of disintermediation by fintech / large corporates, and generally adverse market conditions. An extension of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) will help sustainability in the short term. The government should also simplify data sharing mechanisms for MSMEs w.r.t. licenses, financials, bank statements, tax returns, GSTIN etc., to enable alternate credit rating and lending.