Union Budget 2023 | What the automobile industry expects from the Budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is going to present the last full budget of the second term of the Narendra Modi government in Parliament on February 1. Here's what experts, industry insiders are expecting from this year's Budget. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates!
A continuation of the FAME II subsidy or introduction of a FAME III subsidy will greatly benefit EV adoption. If this subsidy were to be abruptly discontinued in 2024, it will create a demand shock: Anirudh Ravi Narayanan, CEO, Bharat New Energy Company
"There is a perception that FAME II subsidy has become risky to pass-on to customers since subsidies are being withheld, updates are being announced with a short time fuse, and there are potentially interest groups affecting the industry.
Unless the government addresses these points, FAME may end-up getting viewed by vehicle makers as a "bonus" if it comes, and so there may not be an end-customer benefit"
We hope that the government will provide incentives and relaxations in establishing a network of EV charging hubs across India: Mr Nimish Trivedi, Co-founder, Prakriti E-mobility
India is undergoing a transition, and its automobile sector is no exception. Over the past few years, the demand for climate justice for our future generations has gained momentum. In the upcoming budget, we expect the government to introduce policies/ schemes that further support EV car manufacturers and cab service providers. In addition to this, we hope that the government will provide incentives and relaxations in establishing a network of EV charging hubs across India, a move that will help the union government to achieve its carbon emission target in a given timeline. According to a survey, assuming the appropriate infrastructure is in place, a majority of car owners are willing to switch to EVs. Keeping the same in view, Evera is working round the clock to introduce as many fleets of EV cabs as possible in various parts of the country. And to make sure that our EVs are able to provide better services to our customers, partners and governments we have planned a network of EV charging stations across primary locations across India.”