Union Budget 2023 | What the education sector expects from the Budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is going to present the last full budget of the second term of the Narendra Modi government in Parliament on February 1. Here's what experts, industry insiders are expecting from this year's Budget. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates!
We hope that budget gives the much-needed boost to the education sector to cope up challenges of hybrid learning in the current context: Niru Agarwal, Trustee, Greenwood High International School
Since education is a key development sector, we have huge expectations from the upcoming budget. It should address the core aspects of education with a view to enhance quality of learning, improve teacher professional skills, build robust infrastructure, and promote skill development. Today, education systems continue to face challenges on how to effectively support learning in the current context and overall student development in an increasingly challenging world.
A recent survey showed the widening learning gap for foundational skills which can also be attributed to schools remaining closed across the country during the pandemic and the need to address this is critical. Hence, we urge the government to focus on expanding access to education and technology, particularly in rural and underserved areas.
The loss of learning is a stark reality and transcends the rural-urban divide in government schools. In the last budget, a slew of measures were announced for the Digital DESH, Digital University initiative, One-Class-One-channel through PM eVidya initiative etc, but we need to do a lot more if India has to become a truly digital hub of the world.
The country is in need of skilled personnel at different levels and this demand can be met only by training students at the school level. The foundation and vision set by the government, through NEP will be vital in achieving these objectives of an effective and inclusive education system. Overall, we hope that budget gives the much-needed boost to the education sector to cope up challenges of hybrid learning in the current context.
Multiple policy reforms are required from an education and up-skilling perspective to achieve this vision: Subramanyam Reddy, Founder and CEO, KnowledgeHut upGrad
For almost two decades now, unemployment has remained an Achilles' heel for India. This is due to several reasons including the gap in industry, readiness of the youth, the inability of institutions to stay up-to-date with evolving skills, economic volatility, and an employment market that demands more diverse and complex abilities. India has the largest working population (15 – 55 years) than any other country in the world. This is a huge resource that, if used well, can propel India out of the pool of developing countries almost overnight.
The government and private enterprises must work together to not just provide the youth with the right opportunities but also empower them with the right skill sets and adequate avenues for reskilling and upskilling. Technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), internet of things (IoT), cybersecurity, data science and cloud-based technologies are rapidly growing. Their adoption by critical industries such as financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing, e-commerce etc. is driving demand for talent skilled in relevant technologies. Hence, it is the need of the hour to strengthen the skilling infrastructure to keep up with the labour market. While India Inc continues to invest in skilling of its employees to bring them up to speed for the job at hand, this is equal to applying a band-aid where significant surgery is needed.
The upcoming FY23-24 budget is a much anticipated one, post two years of Covid-19. The centre is likely to target a nominal GDP growth of about 11% in this budget. The creation of a skilled talent pipeline is crucial if India is to hit this target. Multiple policy reforms are required from an education and up-skilling perspective to achieve this vision. In fact, the government can also adapt measures taken by German and Singapore governments. For instance, citizens in Singapore receive several government subsidies for acquiring skills in key areas like finance and technology. These can go up to 90% of the course fee. The government must start looking at technology skills as crucial for overall economic growth. Measures like these will not only encourage more employment for the youth but also contribute to the local and national economy.
Government should envisage a framework that promotes the collaboration of startups with government agencies: Gaurav Goel, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Toprankers
As the honorable Prime Minister declared from the ramparts of the Red Fort - our Amrit Kaal has begun and we have to work relentlessly until we achieve our mission of Viksit Bharat. For this, we need the double engine of digitization and empowerment of MSMEs to chug along. The edtech segment foresees the upcoming Union Budget 2023 as remote and hybrid learning emerges in the Indian education landscape. The industry also oversees significant announcements from this budget to drive investment in this space along with favourable regulatory measures to build a conducive environment for digital learning. Toprankers believes that the government should envisage such a framework that promotes the collaboration of startups with government agencies to build capacity, share knowledge and ensure the nation's holistic development.
Would be a welcoming move if Union Budget 2023 paves the way for collaborations with prominent universities abroad to deliver hybrid programmes: Radhika Shrisvastava, Executive Director
With the Union Budget 2023 set to unveil in February, India's education sector is anticipating a slew of announcements including a higher budget allocation for the segment, special tax incentives, and enabling a conducive environment for digital learning. The announcement of new schemes to promote teacher upskilling, effective implementation of NEP 2020, and achieving its objectives will also go a long way in ensuring quality and affordable education across the country.
Furthermore, it would be a welcoming move if the Union Budget 2023 paves the way for collaborations with prominent universities abroad to deliver hybrid programmes. This will not only fetch global exposure to students but will also enable them to leverage emerging opportunities.