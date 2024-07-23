Union Budget 2024 | All you need to know

When Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rises to present the 2024 Union Budget at 11 am on July 23, she may perhaps be mindful of the record she will set: presenting seven consecutive budgets.

That, however, will be a secondary consideration. As the Narendra Modi government finds itself with a greater fiscal breathing space than previously expected, the first budget of its third term is a much anticipated one among industries, markets and citizens.



Here's all you need to know about the Union Budget 2024: