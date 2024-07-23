Home
Union Budget 2024: Centre to provide Rs 11.11 lakh crore towards capex for 2024-25

Besides, the government will take up setting up of power projects, including a 2,400 MW power plant at Pirpainti in Bihar at a cost of Rs 21,400 crore.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 July 2024, 08:09 IST

New Delhi: The government will provide Rs 11.11 lakh crore towards capex for 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

Presenting Union Budget for FY25, she stated that the government is aiming to maintain strong fiscal support for infrastructure projects for the next five years.

Sitharaman also noted that the government will facilitate investment grade energy audit of micro and small industries in 60 clusters.

Published 23 July 2024, 08:09 IST
