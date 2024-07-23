Union Budget 2024 | Credit guarantee scheme will help MSMEs modernise their asset base, says Ashwin Jacob of Deloitte India

Here’s how industry stakeholders reacted:

"The government has continued to focus on revitalizing the MSME sector with a slew of measures announced. Specifically, from a manufacturing perspective, announcements around the credit guarantee scheme for machinery without collateral will help MSMEs modernize their asset base and manufacture in line with global quality standards. This will help them grow and, in turn, generate employment—a critical requirement for India given its young population," said Ashwin Jacob, Partner & Industry Leader, Energy, Resources & Industrials, Deloitte India.

He further added, "Additionally, doubling the limit for Mudra loans and reducing the threshold by 50 per cent for onboarding on the TReDS platform will further aid the growth of MSMEs. The government has also signaled financial support for conducting energy audits for MSMEs, which should lead to increased adoption of cleaner fuels. The Finance Minister reiterated the government's vision of establishing a fully functional 'solar power value chain' within the country."