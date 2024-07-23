Union Budget 2024 | Empowering small and medium businesses is a step forward, says Moin Ladha of Khaitan & Co

Track latest reactions to Budget here

Moin Ladha, Partner at Khaitan & Co, Mumbai said, "The budget promises to prioritise strengthening and aiding the MSME sector by introducing credit guarantee schemes, continuing guarantee covers during stress period and developing e-commerce hubs for MSMEs to compete in the global market."

"With India being the hub of global trade, empowering small and medium businesses will be a step towards our mission of continued growth," he said.

(With Reuters inputs)

