Union Budget 2024 | Empowering small and medium businesses is a step forward, says Moin Ladha of Khaitan & Co

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget 2024, highlighting the Modi govt 3.0’s priorities across multiple sectors.
The Budget identified the following areas as priorities: productivity and resilience in agriculture, employment & skilling, inclusive human resource development and social justice, manufacturing & services, urban development, energy security, and infrastructure.
Here’s how industry stakeholders reacted:
Moin Ladha, Partner at Khaitan & Co, Mumbai said, "The budget promises to prioritise strengthening and aiding the MSME sector by introducing credit guarantee schemes, continuing guarantee covers during stress period and developing e-commerce hubs for MSMEs to compete in the global market."
"With India being the hub of global trade, empowering small and medium businesses will be a step towards our mission of continued growth," he said.
(With Reuters inputs)
Published 23 July 2024, 08:47 IST