Union Budget 2024 | FAQs: What is deflation? How is it different from disinflation?

Deflation and disinflation, though similar sounding, are distinct economic phenomena with different implications for a country's economy, particularly in the context of India's budget. Understanding these terms is crucial for grasping the subtleties of fiscal and monetary policy.

What is deflation? How is it different from disinflation?

Deflation is a decrease in the general price level of goods and services over a period. It's often a sign of a stagnating economy, where demand for goods and services falls, leading to a decrease in prices. While lower prices might initially seem beneficial, deflation can lead to a vicious cycle of reduced consumer spending, as people delay purchases in anticipation of further price drops. This results in decreased business revenue, leading to job cuts and lower economic growth, further exacerbating the economic slowdown.

In contrast, disinflation refers to a slowdown in the rate of inflation – the rate at which prices increase. It indicates a period of slowing price rises, but not necessarily falling prices. Disinflation is often seen as a positive sign, especially if the economy was previously experiencing high inflation rates. It suggests that inflationary pressures are easing, leading to more stable prices without the risks associated with deflation.