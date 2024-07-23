Union Budget 2024 | From longest to shortest, Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speeches ranked

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented a record seventh consecutive Union Budget 2024, highlighting the Modi govt 3.0’s priorities across multiple sectors.

With a speech clocking in at 85 minutes, this was Sitharaman's second shortest speech.

Incidentally, Sitharaman herself holds the record for the longest-ever budget speech which ran for 162 minutes during the year 2020-21. The title for the longest Budget speech was previously held by Jaswant Singh, followed by Arun Jaitley.

Sitharaman's first Budget speech on July 5, 2019 was 2 hours 17 minutes long while in 2021, she took 1 hour 50 minutes and in 2022, it was 1 hour 32 minutes. The year 2023 saw a speech that lasted 1 hour 27 minutes.