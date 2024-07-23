Union Budget 2024 | Govt to come out with economic policy framework for next gen reforms: FM Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government will come out with an economic policy framework to usher in next-generation reforms to boost economic growth.
Presenting her seventh straight Budget for 2024-25, Sitharaman said the Centre will provide assistance to Odisha for development of tourism.
The government will operationalise Anusandhan National Research Fund, she added.
The finance minister also proposed to support development of corridors at Vishnupad Temple and Mahabodhi Temple in line with Kashi Vishwanath Temple.
Published 23 July 2024, 06:41 IST