Union Budget 2024 | 'Grateful for reducing duty on gold from to 6%,' says Malabar Group Chairman

"High import duty often leads to increased smuggling of gold through illegal routes, which hampers the growth of the organized retail gold trade and results in revenue losses for the government. It is expected that the duty reduction will drastically cut down gold smuggling , thereby curbing illegal trade and enhancing tax revenues. This reduction benefits organized retail jewellers, consumers, and the government, making it a positive development for all parties involved," Ahammed further said on the Budget.
Published 23 July 2024, 10:11 IST