Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman matches C D Deshmukh's record with 7th straight Budget

New Delhi: Nirmala Sitharaman equalled a Parliamentary milestone on Tuesday when she presented her seventh consecutive budget, a feat previously achieved only by C D Deshmukh 68 years ago.
Both Deshmukh, who presented budgets between 1951 and 1956, and Nirmala had presented six full budgets and an interim budget each. Two of Deshmukh’s budgets were before the constitution of the first Lok Sabha in 1952.
If one takes consecutive full budgets, Nirmala shares the record with former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who presented six consecutive budgets.
Nirmala, the second woman to present a budget after Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1971 who held the Finance portfolio and the first full time Finance Minister, also holds the record for the longest budget speech when she spoke for 2:40 hours on 1 February, 2020
Her shortest speech at 56 minutes was on February 1 this year when she presented the interim budget. Her first budget speech on 5 July, 2019 was 2:17 hours long while in 2021, she took 1:50 hours and in 2022, it was 1:32 hours. The year 2023 saw a 1:27 hour speech.
If one takes the word length, Nirmala’s first speech had 10,965 words followed by 13,349 words, 10,594 words, 9,064 words, 8,167 words and 5,271 words.
If she continues to be Finance Minister till at least 2028 March, she will be the record holder for presenting the budget for 11 times. At present, Morarji holds the record at 10 followed by P Chidambaram (9) and Pranab Mukherjee (8) along with Deshmukh and Nirmala (7 each).
Manmohan Singh, Yashwant Sinha, Chidambaram, Mukherjee and Arun Jaitley have presented five consecutive budgets.
Published 23 July 2024, 06:04 IST