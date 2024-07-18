Union Budget 2024 | Who has presented the most number of Budgets?

The 64-year-old also holds the unique record for delivering the longest budget speech when she spoke for 2hrs and 42mins, while presenting the Union Budget for the 2020-21 financial year on February 1, 2020.

Now as Sitharaman is set to present her seventh budget, industry experts and laymen are wondering as to whether the current finance minister will set a new record in terms of presenting the most number of budgets. But the answer is an emphatic ‘no’.

So, who is it?

That record goes to Morarji Desai, the first non-Congress Prime Minister independent India had produced. For the record, Desai has presented the Union Budget 10 times. Morarji held the finance portfolio under both Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi’s regimes. He also briefly held the portfolio when he himself had become the Prime Minister.