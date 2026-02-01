<p>New Delhi: Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal has been given Rs 30 crore for the next fiscal to meet its establishment and construction-related expenditures, according to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/union-budget-2026">Union Budget 2026</a>-27 presented on Sunday.</p>.<p>The revised budgetary outlay for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lokpal">Lokpal</a> for the ongoing fiscal is Rs 32 crore, according to the Budget document. A provision of Rs 44.32 crore was made for it for the financial year (FY) 2025-26 in the last Budget.</p>.<p>The Lokpal is the apex body to inquire into and investigate allegations of corruption against public functionaries, including the prime minister.</p>.Union Budget 2026: Centre to set up 5 university townships near major industrial logistic hubs.<p>Probity watchdog Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has been given Rs 54.56 crore for 2026-27. The provision is for secretariat expenditure of the Commission, the Budget document said.</p>.<p>It had got Rs 52.07 crore for FY26, which has been revised to Rs 50.66 crore for the current financial year.</p>.<p>The CVC is an apex governmental body responsible for promoting integrity, transparency and accountability in the country's public administration.</p>