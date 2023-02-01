Union Budget as hit as 'Pathaan': BSP MP Malook Nagar

BSP leader Malook Nagar on Wednesday said the relief granted to the common people in the Union Budget has made it a hit like the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan.

"The relief given to the common people in the Budget has made it a hit as the movie Pathaan, Nagar, a Lok Sabha member from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, told PTI in a video interview.

He said the Income Tax relief granted in the Budget will ensure that more people will file Income Tax returns.

The policies announced in the Union Budget will strengthen the economy and ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of a USD 5 trillion economy turns true.