Union Budget gets mixed response from farmers, trade bodies

The citizens of Mysuru and office-bearers of various organisations have expressed a mixed response to the Union Budget 2021-22, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday.

Kuruburu Shantha Kumar, president of Federation of Farmers’ Associations of Karnataka, said that the budget is of not much help to farmers. Stating that the budget is just tokenism, he said that the assurance to increase minimum support price (MSP) for crops is not backed by an announcement to legislate a law to this effect.

“The protest in Delhi is because the parameters for MSP are not proper. The demand is to withdraw the Amendment to Farm laws. If the government considers the issues, farmers will be benefitted. The announcement to double the income of farmers is stale. So far, there is no proper schemes for this,” he said.

Kuruburu Shantha Kumar said, “We have lost confidence in the budget. MSP should be fixed for all crops. Crop insurance should be extended to all areas. People should get the insurance amount without any hassle. Stringent measures should be initiated against private insurance companies, who are not issuing the amount to farmers for loss of crop. There is no mention of farmers who are already burdened by debts or about fresh loans.”

C Narayana Gowda, president of Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association said that the budget is a disappointment for both hospitality and tourism sectors. “There are neither benefits nor reliefs in the form of GST, schemes or loans for the sectors. Already the price of petrol, diesel and LPG has gone sky-high, resulting in a hike in the price of essential commodities,” he said.

Arjun Ranga, chairman of Mysuru chapter of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), said that the budget looks promising. “It will expedite the V-shaped recovery that we all are working for. The initiatives to strengthen the global supply chain and upgrade national fright corridors are commendable. Policies for infrastructure will elevate India’s stature to the global level,” he said.

Arjun Ranga said, “The budget has a potential to catalyse ‘Nation-first’ resolve. The policies will enable the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and boost domestic manufacturing. Doubling of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) allocation to Rs 15,700 crore will boost the sector and bring it to pre-Covid levels. The budget will strengthen the local handicrafts market and artisans. Improved credit access to enterprises will uplift the industry and generate employment. Initiatives for women empowerment, ensuring their safety, is a great step.”

President of Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) A S Satish said that the budget will accelerate the growth sentiments and will trace the growth trajectory to overcome the previous year’s unexpected pandemic-related economic crisis.

Satish said, “Increased allocations in priority sectors of infrastructure and healthcare will boost the GDP and create avenues for innovative employment generation. Growth could be accelerated beyond the projected 11%, if the policy initiatives and disinvestment goals are reached. However, incentives to MSMEs is disappointing.”

Associate professor, Economics, University of Mysore, Navitha Thimmaiah said, “Given the impact of Covid-19 on the economy, the government has proposed to spend more on agriculture, rural infrastructure, brown field infrastructure, health and education.”

“Support to public sector banks, for management of Non-Performing Assets (NPA) and recapitalisation was essential. MSMEs are supported by increased duties, restriction on imports and promotion of exports of value-added goods. This will help improve India’s presence in the Global Value Chain. Promotion of economic activities are planned through Multi State Cooperatives for ease of doing business, One Person Companies for NRIs and increased FDI in the insurance sector,” she said.

“New initiatives, like collecting information on unorganised and gig workers would help in formulating necessary policy measures for their welfare. All allocations and moves are in line with Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives. The projected real growth rate of 11% of GDP is optimistic, with the economy experiencing the V-shaped recovery,” said Navitha Thimmaiah.