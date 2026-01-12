<p>New Delhi: In a first, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget in Parliament on Sunday, February 1, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced on Monday.</p>.<p>This will be Sitharaman's ninth budget presentation, one short of the record 10 budgets presented by the former finance minister Morarji Desai.</p>.Union Budget 2026 | FAQs: When will Economic Survey be released? Where to watch it?.<p>The Budget session of Parliament begins on January 28 with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha members assembled in the Lok Sabha chamber.</p>.<p>Sitharaman is likely to present the Economic Survey in both the Houses of Parliament after the president's address.</p>.<p>According to the provisional calendar issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the House will also meet on January 29.</p>.<p>The finance minister will present the General Budget on February 1, which has been designated as the Budget Day by the government.</p>.<p>Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had said the Budget session will begin on January 28 and continue till April 2.</p>.<p>The first part of the session will conclude on February 13 and reconvene on March 9, allowing time for the scrutiny of Budget proposals by parliamentary committees.</p>