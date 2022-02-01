Union Budget over the years in numbers

  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 07:51 ist
As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present Union Budget 2022 today, let's take a look at the government's spending over the years.
  •  

    Ministry-wise budget allocation since 2017

  •  

    Agriculture spend sees steady rise in the last 5 years

  •  

    Government's planned expenditure in FY22

  •  

    A look at healthcare expenditure over the years

  •  

    Budget allocation to Sports Ministry

  •  

    Union Budget allocations in last 7 years