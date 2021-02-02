Union Budget unveiled well-crafted, robust policies that encompass Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, says SBI Chairman

By Dinesh Kumar Khara,

The Union Budget has unveiled a set of well-crafted and robust policies that encompass the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The Budget has rightly envisaged a substantial jump in capital expenditure that has a strong multiplier impact on the economy. The decision to open up the insurance sector, setting up a DFI and an ARC, privatizing a couple of public sector banks are all positive steps for the financial sector.

Social sectors have received large attention in the budget with a thrust on developing a health and education infrastructure on a mission mode. This will augment human capital, an essential prerequisite for inclusive growth.

The Budget has unveiled a flurry of steps covering all infrastructure sectors that are force multipliers and generates employment. One of the cornerstones of this budget is fiscal numbers that are transparent and has the potential to surprise us on the upside.

In principle, the budget has rationalized the off-balance-sheet borrowings and headline fiscal deficit numbers, which will overtly please markets and even rating agencies.

The fact that the expenditure announcements in the budget have been matched with the status quo on taxes will please everyone and bolster market sentiments.

(The author is Chairman at SBI)