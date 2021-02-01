JUST IN
Agriculture infra fund increased to Rs 40,000 cr Budget 2021 Live: Senior citizens above 75 years need not file Income Tax returns, says FM
LIC IPO to be completed in FY22
Rs 35,400 cr allocated for Covid-19 vaccines in FY22 Railway gets record Rs 1.1 lakh crore Govt allocates Rs 14,100 cr to Bengaluru's Namma Metro FY22 divestment target at Rs 1.75 lakh cr FM proposes raising FDI in insurance sector to 74% Budget 2021 | FM announces Urban Swachh Bharat 2.0 'Voluntary scrapping policy to phase out old vehicles'
Watch Union Budget Speech Live by FM Sitharaman here
Budget unveils scheme for setting up mega textile parks

Union Budget unveils scheme for setting up mega textile parks in India

The mega textile parks will have integrated facilities and quick turnaround time for minimizing transportation losses

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 01 2021, 12:24 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 12:24 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI Photo

The government on Monday unveiled a scheme for setting up mega textile parks in the country, as part of the Centre's efforts to position India as a fully integrated, globally competitive manufacturing and exporting hub for the sector.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made the announcement while presenting the Budget 2021-22 in Parliament.

"A scheme of mega investment textile parks will be launched in addition to the PLI scheme," Sitharaman said.

She informed that 7 mega textile parks will be launched in three years as part of the scheme.

Budget 2021 Live on DH

The mega textile parks will have integrated facilities and quick turnaround time for minimizing transportation losses, eyeing big-ticket investments in the sector.

The textile ministry had recently said a scheme and a Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (MITRA) Park, in over 1,000 acres of land with state-of-the-art infrastructure, common utilities and Research and Development (R&D) lab, are under consideration.

So far, 59 textile parks have been sanctioned under the scheme for integrated textile parks, out of which 22 have been completed.

 

The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, announced earlier for 10 key sectors including textile and automobiles, would help India become self-reliant, boost manufacturing and enhance exports.

The government had approved the PLI scheme for 10 sectors, taking the total outlay for such incentives to nearly Rs 2 lakh crore over a five-year period.

The Indian textile sector is the sixth-largest exporter of textiles and apparels in the world. 

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Union Budget 2021
Union Budget
Nirmala Sitharaman
budget session

What's Brewing

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 