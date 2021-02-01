Watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Speech here

India’s first Budget amid the Covid-19 pandemic gave a healing touch to the health sector by providing over Rs 2.22 lakh crore for health and wellness, which is 137% more than the last year’s allocation and also gave a big push to the infrastructure sector through a sharp increase in capital expenditures aimed at reconstructing the pandemic-ravaged economy and providing jobs.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made two bold Budget announcements, which included lining up two Public Sector Banks for disinvestment and putting up one state-owned insurance company for sale. The Foreign Direct Investment limit in insurance was also increased to 74% from the current 49% in the Budget.

