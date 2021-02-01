BUDGET 2021
Myanmar army pledges fresh elections after coup Budget 2021 Live: Agriculture Infra cess imposed on fuel; Defence gets Rs 4.78 lakh crore allocation Implementing 'One Nation, One Ration Card' in 32 states Pensioners above 75 yrs exempted from ITR filing Agriculture infra fund increased to Rs 40,000 cr
LIC IPO to be completed in FY22
Rs 35,400 cr allocated for Covid-19 vaccines in FY22 Railway gets record Rs 1.1 lakh crore Govt allocates Rs 14,100 cr to Bengaluru's Namma Metro FY22 divestment target at Rs 1.75 lakh cr FM proposes raising FDI in insurance sector to 74% Budget 2021 | FM announces Urban Swachh Bharat 2.0 'Voluntary scrapping policy to phase out old vehicles'
Watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Speech here

Watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Speech here

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to unveil Union Budget for FY22 under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 01 2021, 08:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 14:23 ist
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI Photo

India’s first Budget amid the Covid-19 pandemic gave a healing touch to the health sector by providing over Rs 2.22 lakh crore for health and wellness, which is 137% more than the last year’s allocation and also gave a big push to the infrastructure sector through a sharp increase in capital expenditures aimed at reconstructing the pandemic-ravaged economy and providing jobs.

Follow DH's coverage on Union Budget 2021 here

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made two bold Budget announcements, which included lining up two Public Sector Banks for disinvestment and putting up one state-owned insurance company for sale. The Foreign Direct Investment limit in insurance was also increased to 74% from the current 49% in the Budget.

Follow live updates on Union Budget 2021 here

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Union Budget 2021
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ministry of Finance
Anurag Thakur
Lok Sabha

What's Brewing

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 