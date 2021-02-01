Watch Union Budget Speech Live by FM Sitharaman here

The Centre is set to unveil the Union Budget on Monday, February 1, which is expected to get India back on track as the world’s fastest-growing major economy by boosting spending on job-creation and rural development while battling the Covid-19 pandemic.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to generously allocate funds for development, put more money in the hands of the common man to spur demand as she presents the Budget at 11 am in the Parliament.
