Watch Union Budget Speech Live by Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to unveil Union Budget for FY22 under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 01 2021, 08:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 09:01 ist
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI Photo

The Centre is set to unveil the Union Budget on Monday, February 1, which is expected to get India back on track as the world’s fastest-growing major economy by boosting spending on job-creation and rural development while battling the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to generously allocate funds for development, put more money in the hands of the common man to spur demand as she presents the Budget at 11 am in the Parliament. In this episode, we are going to look at some major expectations from the Budget.

