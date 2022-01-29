What to expect from Budget 2022 amidst market volatility?

By Rajiv Bajaj, Chairman & MD, Bajaj Capital,

"There are high hopes from the Budget 2022 announcement to be made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2022. In the backdrop of almost 24 months of the pandemic, the country now looks forward to the growth path in the years ahead.

The interest rate is also expected to move up thus bringing pressure on government finances. Still, the government is expected to provide enough stimulus to growth and job creation by concentrating on manufacturing and allied activities. New measures towards MSME and the services sector along with steps towards increasing output across sectors will remain the focus for the government.

As far as the stock market is concerned, 2022 is expected to witness a greater level of volatility in asset prices. Investors may use the opportunity to add funds to existing mutual funds investments and even make fresh investments with a long term objective. Opening up themes are expected to be most sought after by investors once the pandemic subsides or becomes less fatal in due course. One may, therefore, look at sectors such as entertainment, hotels, airlines among others as the economy opens up. The government is also expected to come up with proposals positively impacting these sectors in the upcoming Budget 2022.

When it comes to personal taxation, there could be some tinkering in the new tax regime to make it more attractive for the taxpayers. Currently, most tax exemptions and deductions are kept out of the new regime but the Budget 2022 may bring in some incentive for taxpayers to opt for the new regime in place of the old tax regime.

Apart from that, no matter what comes up with the Budget 2022 proposals, it's always better to plan out one's own household budget and undergo a financial planning exercise before investing for one's own goal. Instead of making investments on an ad-hoc basis and based on short term events, it's better to have a proper asset allocation plan in place. Presentation of the Union Budget is the right time to review one's portfolio based on any major changes proposed by the Finance Minister. If nothing substantial is proposed, it's better not to tinker with the existing portfolio."