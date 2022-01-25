When Centre spiced up Economic Survey with Thalinomics

In the Union Budget 2020, Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian spiced up the Economic Survey by introducing India's own version of the consumption index – Thalinomics.

The Centre used the ubiquitous 'thali' to convey the trends in prices of food and beverages to the common man.

In the 27-page chapter on 'Thalinomics: The Economics of a Plate of Food in India' in the Economic Survey 2020, the Centre sought to find out whether a 'thali' has become more or less affordable for the common man.

Using the dietary guidelines for Indians prescribed by the National Institute of Nutrition, economists calculated the price of a thali and mapped it with price data from the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers for around 80 centres across 25 states and Union Territories from April 2006 to October 2019.

What did Thalinomics indicate?

In terms of vegetarian thali, the Survey found that an individual who would have spent around 70 per cent of his/her daily wage on two thalis for a household of five in 2006-07 was able to afford the same number of thalis from around 50 per cent of his daily wage in 2019-20 (April to October).

The affordability of non-vegetarian thalis also increased with the share of wages required decreasing from around 93 per cent to around 79 per cent between 2006-07 and 2019-20 (April to October).

In 2019-20, the most affordable thali was in Jharkhand where two vegetarian thalis for a household of five required about 25 per cent of a worker’s daily wage.

The survey stated that 2015-16 can be considered as a year when there was a shift in the dynamics of thali prices. Many reform measures were introduced since 2014-15 to enhance the productivity of the agriculture sector as well as efficiency and effectiveness of agricultural markets for better and more transparent price discovery.

