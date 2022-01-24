Who gave the longest Budget speech?

Who gave the longest Budget speech?

Sitharaman's second Budget speech after acquiring the post, presented on February 1, started at 11 am and went on till 1:40 pm, approximately 160 minutes

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 24 2022, 17:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2022, 18:58 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holding the 2020 Budget. Credit: PTI File Photo

The 2020 Union Budget, presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is regarded as the longest Budget speech in India's history. 

Her second Budget speech after acquiring the post, presented on February 1, started at 11 am and went on till 1:40 pm, approximately 160 minutes. 

Towards the end of her speech, with two pages left, she felt rather uneasy, and the rest of the speech was given by Om Birla, the Lok Sabha speaker.

She even broke the record the previous year, during the first year of her tenure, surpassing Jaswant Singh's record in 2003, with a Budget speech that last 2 hours and 17 minutes.

As with her previous speech, Sitharaman decided to include poetry and quoted the renowned Kashmiri poet Pandit Dinanath Kaul Nadim.

While her speech was the longest in duration, it stands third in terms of the number of words. The 13,275-word speech still stays behind Arun Jaitley's 2018 Budget speech (18,604 words) and Dr Manmohan Singh's 1991 Budget (18,650 words), which is regarded as one of the most important Budgets of independent India.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Business News
India News
budget 2022
Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Ministry
Faqs

What's Brewing

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

Lasting loss of smell likely in Covid infected: Study

Lasting loss of smell likely in Covid infected: Study

Shimla receives season's heaviest snowfall — See Pics

Shimla receives season's heaviest snowfall — See Pics

What we know about N Korea's secretive weapons makers

What we know about N Korea's secretive weapons makers

R-Day 2022: Glimpses of full dress rehearsal at Rajpath

R-Day 2022: Glimpses of full dress rehearsal at Rajpath

India on way to wearing 'Pickle King' crown

India on way to wearing 'Pickle King' crown

How Covid left a billionaire’s cruise empire imploding

How Covid left a billionaire’s cruise empire imploding

 