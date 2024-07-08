Will the Union Budget rationalise capital gains tax?

If you have invested in Debt funds which invest more than 65 per cent in debt securities the gains are added to your income and you are taxed as per the marginal tax rate. Mind you, no distinction is made between short term and long-term capital gain in debt funds. However, for debt funds having exposure to debt less than 65 per cent but more than 35 per cent, STCG will arise if your holding period is less than 36 months & taxed as per tax slabs. LTCG will arise if your holding period is more than 36 months & taxed at 20 per cent with indexation. Indexation is the process of revising the purchase price of an asset upwards to reflect the impact of inflation. This is done using the cost inflation index which is published by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) for every financial year.