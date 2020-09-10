Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launches dispute redressal mechanism SAROD-Ports for maritime sector

Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday launched ‘SAROD-Ports’ (Society for Affordable Redressal of Disputes - Ports) through a virtual ceremony.

SAROD-Ports is a dispute redressal mechanism for all kinds of disputes related to the maritime sector.

Speaking at the launching function, Mandaviya termed SAROD-Ports a 'game changer' and added that it will become the pivotal mechanism of ummeed (hope), vishwas (trust) and nyay (justice) in the Port sector

Enforcement of concession agreements in the letter and spirit is on the utmost priority. SAROD-Ports will resolve the disputes in a fair and just manner while saving a huge amount of legal expenditure and time, he said.

"All major ports will be shifting towards the ‘Landlord Model’ in the days to come. Many concessioners will be working with the major ports. SAROD-Ports will inspire confidence in the private players and will ensure the right kind of environment for our partners. It will promote ease of doing business in the maritime sector because of the fast, timely, cost-effective and robust dispute resolution mechanism," Sanjiv Ranjan, Secretary, Ministry of Shipping said.

SAROD-Ports will advise and assist in the settlement of disputes through arbitrations in the maritime sector, including ports and shipping sector in major port trusts, non-major ports, including private ports, jetties, terminals and harbours. It will also cover disputes between granting authority and Licensee/Concessionaire/Contractor and disputes between Licensee/Concessionaire and their contractors arising out of and during the course of execution of various contracts.

‘SAROD-Ports’ is similar to the provision available in the highway sector in the form of SAROD-Roads constituted by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).