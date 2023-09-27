Unit cost and infra make the road bumpy for hydrogen fuel cell buses

The estimated well-to-wheel efficiency of FCEV is at 14-18 per cent, which is closer to the BEV at 18-42 per cent and better than the ICE which is at 4-25 per cent, according to Deloitte. Interestingly, the typical refueling time of Hydrogen(H2) is the same as ICE vehicles hovering between 1-5 min versus BEV charging time of 1-2 hours (fast charger) and 4-8 hours (slow charger).