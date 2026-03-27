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UP govt scraps Rs 25,000-cr MoU with Bengaluru-based startup over 'lack of credibility'

The announcement drew criticism on social media, with several users questioning the startup’s ability to handle such a large-scale project.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 10:29 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 10:29 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshBengaluru startups

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