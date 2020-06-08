UP govt working to provide hassle-free power connection to industries, says minister

The Uttar Pradesh government is making new arrangements to facilitate providing power connection to industries, which will boost investment, Power Minister Shrikant Sharma said on Monday.

"For encouraging industrial investment, new arrangements are being made to provide power connection to them. After application of a new power connection, an engineer will be deputed as executive to help them overcome difficulties, if any in getting connections," Sharma told reporters.

He said if an entrepreneur applies for power connection on "Nivesh Mitra" portal, the department itself will rectify shortcomings in the application and an executive officer will be deployed for every application.

"The officer will ensure all help," he said.

The minister said this initiative has been taken to promote investment as power connection is essential for every new unit and the move will help them in getting it.