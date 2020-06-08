'UP working on providing industrial power connections'

UP govt working to provide hassle-free power connection to industries, says minister

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 08 2020, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 15:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The Uttar Pradesh government is making new arrangements to facilitate providing power connection to industries, which will boost investment, Power Minister Shrikant Sharma said on Monday.

"For encouraging industrial investment, new arrangements are being made to  provide power connection to them. After application of a new power connection, an engineer will be deputed as executive to help them overcome difficulties, if any in getting connections," Sharma told reporters.

He said if an entrepreneur applies for power connection on "Nivesh Mitra" portal, the department itself will rectify shortcomings in the application and an executive officer will be deployed for every application.

"The officer will ensure all help," he said. 

The minister said this initiative has been taken to promote investment as power connection is essential for every new unit and the move will help them in getting it.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Electricity
power connection
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

'Defund the police' - what it means

'Defund the police' - what it means

Of earnings and shares: Numbers paint a gloomy picture

Of earnings and shares: Numbers paint a gloomy picture

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

ADIA to invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio platforms

ADIA to invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio platforms

 