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UpGrad to acquire Unacademy in all-stock deal

For many months now, both edtech companies have been discussing the acquisition, and officially confirmed it on Sunday.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 17:09 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 17:09 IST
India Newsbusiness educationupGradUnacademy

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