Urban, multi-state cooperative banks to be under RBI supervision, says Prakash Javadekar

The government banks, including 1,482 urban cooperative banks and 58 multi-state cooperative banks, are now being brought under supervisory powers of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.
He added that RBI's powers as they apply to scheduled banks will apply for cooperative banks as well.
— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2020