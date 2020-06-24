'Urban cooperative banks to be under RBI supervision'

Urban, multi-state cooperative banks to be under RBI supervision, says Prakash Javadekar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 24 2020, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2020, 15:19 ist

The government banks, including 1,482 urban cooperative banks and 58 multi-state cooperative banks, are now being brought under supervisory powers of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. 

He added that RBI's powers as they apply to scheduled banks will apply for cooperative banks as well.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Reserve Bank of India
Prakash Javadekar

What's Brewing

Japan's Covid-19 success now hampers search for cures

Japan's Covid-19 success now hampers search for cures

No dine-in, only takeaway at Vidyarthi Bhavan

No dine-in, only takeaway at Vidyarthi Bhavan

On eve of SSLC exam, chorus for putting it off grows

On eve of SSLC exam, chorus for putting it off grows

Fresh guidelines issued to check Covid in armed forces

Fresh guidelines issued to check Covid in armed forces

Covid-19: Macroeconomic indicators show an uptick

Covid-19: Macroeconomic indicators show an uptick

 