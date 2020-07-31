Urban unemployment rate eases to four-month low

The urban unemployment rate has fallen to a four-month low, indicating a gradual pickup in economic activities in urban centres.

On July 30, the 30-month trailing average of unemployment rate across urban centres was 9.7%, according to data available with the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). This is the lowest rate in urban pockets since the initial days of lockdown.

Unemployment rate — the proportion of people who are actively looking for a job in a geographical area but are unable to get one — had peaked to 26.31% on May 12.

Urban centres are among the worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown across the country. Earlier this week, on July 28, the rate came down to a single-digit mark for the first time since April 2020.

Experts also attribute the drop in joblessness rate to the reverse migration of workers to rural areas, which has resulted in lesser people searching for jobs in urban areas.

Unemployment rates were far lower in rural areas where agricultural activities continued during most part of the lockdown. On July 30, the rate in rural areas stood at 6.55% while the national average was 7.54%.