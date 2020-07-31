Urban unemployment rate eases to four-month low

Urban unemployment rate eases to four-month low

Furquan Moharkan
Furquan Moharkan, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 31 2020, 23:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2020, 00:10 ist
Urban centres are among the worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown across the country.

The urban unemployment rate has fallen to a four-month low, indicating a gradual pickup in economic activities in urban centres.

On July 30, the 30-month trailing average of unemployment rate across urban centres was 9.7%, according to data available with the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). This is the lowest rate in urban pockets since the initial days of lockdown. 

Unemployment rate — the proportion of people who are actively looking for a job in a geographical area but are unable to get one — had peaked to 26.31% on May 12.

Urban centres are among the worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown across the country. Earlier this week, on July 28, the rate came down to a single-digit mark for the first time since April 2020.

Experts also attribute the drop in joblessness rate to the reverse migration of workers to rural areas, which has resulted in lesser people searching for jobs in urban areas.

Unemployment rates were far lower in rural areas where agricultural activities continued during most part of the lockdown. On July 30, the rate in rural areas stood at 6.55% while the national average was 7.54%.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Unemployment
Economy

What's Brewing

Pilgrims stone Satan in last major rite of hajj

Pilgrims stone Satan in last major rite of hajj

IPL SOP: Mental health awareness helpline for players?

IPL SOP: Mental health awareness helpline for players?

'Into the Wild' bus may land a home at Fairbanks museum

'Into the Wild' bus may land a home at Fairbanks museum

Art in a pandemic: Tokyo show tests if fans will come

Art in a pandemic: Tokyo show tests if fans will come

 