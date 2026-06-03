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US announces new tariffs on India, others for alleged ‘forced labour’ use

India remains engaged with the US on the matter, says the Commerce Ministry.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 12:51 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 12:51 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsIndiaUSAUS newsbusinesslabourtariffsUS tariffs

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