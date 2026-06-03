US announces new tariffs on India, others for alleged ‘forced labour’ use

<p>New Delhi: The United States Trade Representative (USTR) on Wednesday announced imposition of additional tariffs ranging from 10% to 12.5% on imports from India and other economies for alleged use of forced labour even as senior trade officials from the two countries met in New Delhi to advance talks on the proposed bilateral trade agreement. </p><p>The Donald Trump administration has announced imposition of new tariffs following investigation under Section 301 of the US Trade Act, 1974, which authorises the American government to take action against foreign policies or practices that it views as unfair or harmful to its trade and commercial interests.</p>.Engaged with US on probe over concerns related to forced labour, says govt after USTR proposes 12.5% tariff on imports.<p>The USTR has proposed imposition of additional tariffs on imports from 60 economies, including India, China, Bangladesh, Brazil, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel and the United Kingdom. </p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi government said it “remains engaged with the US on the matter as a part of Section 301 proceedings.”</p><p>“India is also parallelly engaged with the US for finalisation of a framework agreement as was announced on 2<sup>nd</sup> February 2026 and in accordance with the joint statement released on 7<sup>th</sup> February 2026,” the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.</p><p>The development comes at a time when senior officials from India and the United States are engaged in talks to finalise the first tranche of the proposed bilateral trade agreement.</p><p>The two countries have already agreed on a framework for an interim agreement. This was announced through a joint statement issued on February 7.</p><p>Top officials from India and the US have announced that the first tranche of the India-US trade deal would be signed very soon.</p><p>Speaking at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, said India and the US have resolved 99 per cent of the issues concerning the interim trade deal.</p><p>“We are very hopeful that the deal will get accomplished over the next weeks, several weeks. But it’s not going to be years. We’re very close to getting that done,” Gor said.</p><p>While the USTR has proposed imposition of additional tariffs, it has not yet been finalised.</p><p>The proposal has now entered the consultation phase. Interested parties can submit requests to appear at hearings and summaries of testimony by June 22, 2026, while written comments are due by July 6. USTR is scheduled to hold hearings on July 7.</p><p>A final decision is expected in late June or July, potentially before the expiry of the temporary 10 per cent tariffs on July 24, 2026. Once finalised, the tariffs could take effect almost immediately.</p><p>Global Trade Research Initiative<em> (</em>GTRI) founder Ajay Srivastava said the USTR investigation is not based on allegations that Indian exports are produced using forced labour. Rather, the USTR action focuses on whether countries prohibit imports made with forced labour in third countries.</p><p>“India must argue that the United States is attempting to impose its preferred import-control framework on other countries through unilateral trade measures, this is outside the scope of section 301,” Srivastava said.</p><p>India may also argue that concerns regarding forced labour, particularly in countries such as China, are often product-specific and that the United States itself remains a major importer of many of the products at issue. Hence, broad country-wide tariff actions are an inappropriate response when problems could be limited to few products, he added.</p>