<p>New Delhi: Shortly after announcing 10 per cent tariffs on all countries, the US has said that it will levy preliminary countervailing duty of 125.87 per cent on imports of certain Indian<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/solar-power"> solar goods</a> alleging that the products are unfairly subsidised by New Delhi.</p><p>Countervailing duties reportedly help companies to protect them from increase in subsidised imports. Solar imports from India into the US increased to USD 792.6 million in 2024 from USD 83.86 million in 2022, a <a href="https://www.trade.gov/preliminary-determinations-countervailing-duty-investigations-crystalline-silicon-photovoltaic">US order stated.</a></p><p>"On February 24, 2026, the US Department of Commerce announced its preliminary affirmative determinations in the countervailing duty investigations of crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells, whether or not assembled into modules (solar cells), from India, Indonesia, and the Lao People's Democratic Republic (Laos)," it said.</p>.India-US trade agreement: An explainer.<p>"Unless postponed, the final determination in these CVD investigations are currently scheduled to be issued on July 6, 2026. Commerce (department) is also conducting concurrent anti-dumping duty investigations of solar cells from India, Indonesia, and Laos," the document read further.</p>