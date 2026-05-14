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US authorities moving to end fraud cases against Gautam Adani

The Justice Department may announce that they’re dropping the charges as soon as this week, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a confidential matter.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 16:55 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 16:55 IST
United StatesBusiness NewsGautam Adani

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