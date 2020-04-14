US budget watchdog projects $3.8 tn deficit for 2020

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Apr 14 2020, 04:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 04:43 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A steep economic downturn and massive coronavirus rescue spending will nearly quadruple the fiscal 2020 U.S. budget deficit to a record $3.8 trillion, a staggering 18.7% of U.S. economic output, a Washington budget watchdog group said on Monday.

Releasing new budget estimates based on spending mandated by law, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) also projected that the fiscal 2021 deficit would reach a 2.1 trillion in 2021, and average $1.3 trillion through 2025 as the economy recovers from damage caused by coronavirus shutdowns. 

Coronavirus
COVID-19
USA
