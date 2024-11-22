Home
business

US charges against Adani, 7 others could lead to arrest warrants, extradition bid: Attorney

'US Attorney Breon Peace has the right to get arrest warrants issued against Adani and seven others indicted and serve them on the nations where they reside,' Indian-American attorney Ravi Batra said.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 08:48 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 08:48 IST
India News United States Business News Gautam Adani

