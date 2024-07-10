US crude and gasoline inventories fell last week, distillate stocks rose, EIA says

New York: US crude and gasoline stocks fell by more than expected last week as refineries ramped up activity, while distillate stocks rose, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

Global Brent and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were up following the report.

Crude inventories fell by 3.4 million barrels to 445.1 million barrels in the week ended July 5, the EIA said on Wednesday, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3 million-barrel draw.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 702,000 barrels in the week, the EIA said.