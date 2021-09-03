US FDA approves Impel NeuroPharma's acute migraine treatment

US FDA nods Impel NeuroPharma's acute migraine medicine

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Impel NeuroPharma Inc's nasal spray for relieving migraine headaches, the drug developer said on Friday.

The company said its drug, Trudhesa, was formulated using dihydroergotamine, a compound produced by fungi that tighten blood vessels in the brain and block swelling.

The compound also forms the basis for triptans, a class of drugs commonly prescribed for treating acute migraine and cluster headaches.

In a late-stage trial comprising 360 patients, two-thirds had pain relief two hours after being treated with Trudhesa, Impel said.

Shares of Impel were up 3.5 per cent at $23.94 in premarket trading.

The drug developer has been vying for a slice of the crowded migraine market with Allergan Plc's Ubrelvy and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd's Nurtec ODT, which received FDA approval last year. Impel said it expects to commercially launch Trudhesa in early October.

