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US-Iran peace deal may help boost India's exports, stabilise rupee

For India, the deal promises relief from high energy prices, pressure on the rupee, and inflation risks that intensified during the conflict.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 07:57 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 07:57 IST
India NewsUnited StatesIranbusinesspeace deal

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