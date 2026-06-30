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US-Iran thaw to provide tailwinds for growth: RBI

In its bi-annual financial stability report released on Tuesday, the central bank also said that the growth in gold imports has decelerated "substantially" in May 2026 over April.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 13:51 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 13:51 IST
RBIReserve Bank of India

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