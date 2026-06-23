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US' Jamieson Greer visits India to advance trade talks

In a social media post, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said Greer and Goyal are scheduled to hold multiple sessions to advance the US-India trade deal.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 02:03 IST
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Piyush Goyal
Piyush Goyal
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Published 23 June 2026, 02:03 IST
Business NewsUSIndiaBilateral talks

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