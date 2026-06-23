US' Jamieson Greer visits India to advance trade talks

<p>New Delhi: United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer is scheduled to hold negotiations with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and other senior officials for two days beginning Tuesday to take forward discussions on an interim trade deal for which the framework was announced in February.</p>.<p>“This week, Ambassador Jamieson Greer will travel to New Delhi, India, to meet with the Minister of Commerce and Industry of India, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/piyush-goyal">Piyush Goyal</a>, and other senior Indian officials to discuss the historic United States-India Joint Statement and the Interim Agreement as part of the broader U.S.-India Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations, launched by President Donald J. Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2025,” the office of the USTR said in a statement.</p>.<p>In a social media post, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said Greer and Goyal are scheduled to hold multiple sessions to advance the US-India trade deal. </p>.Talks between Iran and US concluded successfully: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif .<p>The visit follows a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G-7 meeting in France last week.</p>.<p>Following the trip to India, Greer is scheduled to travel to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, for trade talks. USTR noted in its statement that “Greer will conduct each of these meetings with his counterparts to discuss achieving fair, balanced, and reciprocal trade with the United States”.</p>.<p>Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) Founder Ajay Srivastava said the legal foundation of the proposed India-US trade deal has largely collapsed.</p>.<p>“The proposed BTA is increasingly neither balanced nor stable,” said Srivastava, adding, “Washington wants India to make permanent commitments on market access for agriculture, energy, defence equipment, aircraft, digital services and advanced technologies, while also encouraging India to purchase up to $500 billion of American goods over five years, limit digital regulations and align more closely with US economic and security objectives.”</p>.<p>In return, the main US concession was a reduction in reciprocal tariffs from 25% to 18%. That offer lost its legal foundation after the Supreme Court ruling of February 20, he remarked. </p>