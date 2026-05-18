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US Justice Dept drops all charges against Adani, case closed permanently

With this, multiple US regulatory and legal investigations involving the group have all closed in the last couple of days.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 17:14 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 17:14 IST
United StatesBusiness NewsAdani

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