Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

US likely to raise temporary global tariff rate to 15% this week

The new tariff rate was announced by Trump in late ​February after the ⁠Supreme Court struck down his previous global tariffs under a national emergencies law.
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 13:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 March 2026, 13:40 IST
World newsDonald TrumpbusinessUS tariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us