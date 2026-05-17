Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

US nuclear industry delegation in India to explore opportunities

The delegation will also understand from state governments how they can support the state’s nuclear projects and build manufacturing partnerships at the local level.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 16:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 May 2026, 16:14 IST
India NewsUnited StatesBusiness NewsNuclear energy

Follow us on :

Follow Us