US oil price plunges almost 40% to 22-year low

New York oil crashed Monday to nearly $11 per barrel, the lowest level since 1998, extending a dizzying plunge to almost 40 per cent on abundant supplies and virus-sapped demand.
For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here
Just before 1200 GMT, the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May delivery tanked to $11.31 per barrel, as the market was hit also by technical trade ahead of the contract's expiry later Monday.
'Air pollution linked with higher COVID-19 death rate'
In Germany, Syrians take their torturers to court
COVID-19 forces first digital Holocaust Remembrance Day
COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache
Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip
Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'
COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ
Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?
Some relief for non-containment zones
Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few