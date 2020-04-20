US oil price plunges almost 40% to 22-year low

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Apr 20 2020, 18:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 18:41 ist
Representative image.

New York oil crashed Monday to nearly $11 per barrel, the lowest level since 1998, extending a dizzying plunge to almost 40 per cent on abundant supplies and virus-sapped demand.

Just before 1200 GMT, the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May delivery tanked to $11.31 per barrel, as the market was hit also by technical trade ahead of the contract's expiry later Monday.

